Apple's iPad Pro just got more expensive due to NAND flash shortage

IT'S NOT JUST Apple's iPhones that are getting more expensive, as the company has quietly hiked the price of some iPad Pro models by up to 80 quid.

Over on the Apple Store, the 256B iPad Pro 10.5 has seen its price upped from £709 to £759, while the cost 512GB model has risen from £889 to £969.

The 12.9in iPad has seen similar increases, with the 256GB and 512GB models seeing their prices rise from £859 and £1039 to £919 and £1,119, respectively.

Apple hasn't increased pricing for the entry-level 64GB iPad Pro models, with both 10.5in and 12.9in versions still available to pick up for £619 and £769, respectively.

Apple, naturally, hasn't given an explanation for the price increases, but 9to5Mac has heard from 'sources in the know' that it's due to the rising costs and short supply of NAND flash memory chips.

9to5Mac also notes that Apple CFO Luca Maestri hinted at this shortage during Apple's second quarter earnings call earlier this year, saying: "We started to experience some level of cost pressure on the memory side, particularly on NAND and DRAM. To offset that and actually do better than that, we had very good cost performance on other commodities.

"The impact on NAND and DRAM will continue to be there and we expect it to be there."

News of these price increases come hot on the heels of the launch of the iPhone X, which at £999, is Apple's most expensive smartphone to date. µ