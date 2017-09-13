Chatbot lawyer wants to 'bankrupt' Equifax following data breach

A CHATBOT originally developed to overturn parking fines has been re-purposed to help customers affected by the Equifax data breach sue the company.

The chatbot, called 'DoNotPay', was created by British student Joshua Browder and has so far helped 375,000 people claim against parking tickets

The bot has since been re-programmed to automatically file claims against the Equifax, which last week admitted that it had suffered a breach that exposed the social security numbers and other personal details of about 143 million Americans, or 44 per cent of the country's population.

When those affected by the breach access the DoNotPay website, they will see a prompt that says "Automatically sue Equifax for $15,000." It goes on to list the states where they can file a claim, and the bot will then ask users questions and helps them fill out the PDF form to file a suit in small claims court, meaning there's no need for those affected by the breach to hire a lawyer.

While victims will be given the forms but will still have to file them in a claims court and show up to later debate their case.

Browder, who was reportedly among those impacted in the hack, told The Verge: "I hope that my product will replace lawyers, and, with enough success, bankrupt Equifax."

He has yet to say how many Equifax customers have used the bot, but Reuters reports that more than 30 lawsuits already have been filed against the credit reporting outfit in the US.

Earlier this week it was revealed that the website that Equifax is advising that customers visit to check whether they've been impacted the recent breach on its systems by is "completely broken" and returning random results for concerned Americans.

Security expert Brian Krebs has spoken out about the hoo-hah, and has described the website - equifaxsecurity2017.com - as "little more than a stalling tactic or sham at worst."

Not only is the site being flagged by various browsers as a phishing threat, but it's also returning random results. Some users, for example, are being told they haven't been affected by the mega-hack, only for the website to throw up a different answer if they check from a different device. µ