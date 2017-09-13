iOS 11 will be released to iPhones and iPads on 19 September

APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED that iOS 11 will be released on 19 September, just days before the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus arrive on shelves.

iOS 11 was first announced at this year's WWDC and has been in the hands of those on Apple's beta program for some months now.

Chief among iOS 11's features is a much-needed update to Siri. Not only has Apple given the digital assistant new 'natural and expressive' male and female voices, but Siri has also been upgraded to use 'on-device learning' to become more contextual. This means that if somebody messages to ask where you are, for example, Siri is now clever enough to serve up your location.

Native translation is also coming to Siri in iOS 11, which will support English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish at launch.

Apple Pay has been upgraded to support peer-to-peer (P2P) payments through a new iMessage app, with transactions authenticated using Touch ID, or presumably Face ID on the iPhone X.

AR Kit will make its debut with iOS 11, which means augmented reality-based apps will soon start cropping up in the App Store, and Apple has also talked up improvements to its Photos and Messages apps, a revamped Control Centre and reworked lock screen notifications.

The biggest changes are coming to iPad users, though, with Apple introducing a new dock that can be accessed even when you're in an app, a Drag and Drop tool and wider support for the Apple Pencil.

Apple also announced on Tuesday that its latest macOS iteration, called 'High Sierra', will be available for download on 25 September.

It's not the most exciting of updates, as rather than any major new features, High Sierra brings with it reworked Mail and Photos apps, improvements to Safari including autoplay blocking and intelligent tracking protection, and the firm's new Apple File System (APFS). µ