iPhone 8 release date, price and specs: Pre-order details and where to buy

APPLE HAS UNVEILED the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the respective successors to last year's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.

The duo of smartphones, which were rumoured to arrive as the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, offer some major upgrades over last year's models, including a new all-glass design, a new A11 Bionic chip under the hood and support for wireless charging for the first time.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about picking up the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and will update this article when we hear more.

Release date

Pre-orders for the iPhone 8 will begin on Friday 15 September, with shipping to begin on 22 September.

Price

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be made available with 64GB or 256GB storage, with models fetching £689, £849, £749 and £949, respectively.

Naturally, Carphone Warehouse has been quick to announce that it'll be stocking the two new iPhones and has opened up pre-registrations for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Mobiles.co.uk, part of the Dixons Carphone Group, has also opened up pre-registrations.

EE will iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and has been quick to launch a registration page for interested customers. It will also be the only UK network to offer the Apple Watch 3.

O2 will be ranging both the iPhone 8 when pre-orders begin on 15 September.

Sky Mobile has launched its pre-registration page for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and will start taking orders on Friday.

UK operator Three has been quick to announced that it will offer the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus new iPhones but has yet to cough on pricing details.

Vodafone will be stocking both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Interested customers can register their interest here.

Virgin Mobile has also confirmed to INQ that it'll be offering both Apple's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus handsets.

Latest news and specs

Apple unveiled the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus at its much-hyped 'Apple Event', which also saw the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch 3 and, of course, the 10th-anniversary iPhone X.

The duo of smartphones feature a new aluminium-reinforced all-glass design, reminiscent of that seen on the iPhone 4. This glass, Apple claims, is the most durable glass to ever feature on a smartphone, while both phones also offer IP67 certification.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the first phones to pack Apple's new A11 processor, a six-core CPU that's divided into two low-performance cores and four high-performance cores, with the regular cores being 25 per cent faster than the previous A10 chip, and the high-performance cores being up to 75 per cent faster than the A10 SoC.

This new A11 chip comes paired with the first Apple designed GPU, which explains why Apple dumped Brit graphics outfit Imagination Technologies. This GPU offers a 30 per cent performance boost compared to the A10, according to Apple.

There's a Retina HD (1334x750) screen with True Tone display at the forefront of the smartphones, measuring in at 4.7in and 5.1in, respectively, and you'll find a Home button sitting underneath and new stereo speakers at the top and button of the handset.

On the camera front, the iPhone 8 features an "all new" 12MP sensor, while the iPhone 8 Plus features new-and-improved f/1.8 and f/2.8 sensors.

Wireless charging support is also included, and while Apple tends to opt for its own proprietary tech, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will support the Qi standard, which means customers will be able to use third-party accessories. µ