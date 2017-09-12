iPhone 8 and 8 Plus arrive with six-core A11 CPU, all-glass design

APPLE HAS UNVEILED the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which feature a new all-glass design and Apple's A11 CPU.

The duo of smartphones, which were rumoured to arrive as the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus (yeah, thanks Apple), feature a brand new aluminium-reinforced all-glass design, reminiscent of that seen on the iPhone 4. This glass, Apple claims, is the most durable glass to ever feature on a smartphone, while both phones also offer IP67 certification.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the first phones to pack Apple's new A11 processor, a six-core CPU that's divided into two low-performance cores and four high-performance cores, with the regular cores being 25 per cent faster than the previous A10 chip, and the high-performance cores being up to 75 per cent faster than the A10 SoC.

This new A11 chip comes paired with the first Apple designed GPU, which explains why Apple dumped Brit graphics outfit Imagination Technologies. This GPU offers a 30 per cent performance boost compared to the A10, according to Apple.

There's a Retina HD (1334x750) screen with True Tone display at the forefront of the smartphones, measuring in at 4.7in and 5.1in, respectively, and you'll find a Home button sitting underneath and new stereo speakers at the top and button of the handset.

On the camera front, the iPhone 8 features an "all new" 12MP sensor, while the iPhone 8 Plus features new-and-improved f/1.8 and f/2.8 sensors.

Wireless charging support is also included, and while Apple tends to opt for its own proprietary tech, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will support the Qi standard, which means customers will be able to use third-party accessories.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will be made available with 64GB or 256GB storage, with models fetching £689, £849, £749 and £949, respectively. Pre-orders will begin on 15 September before shipping begins on 22 September. µ

Apple also on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone X, its first smartphone to feature an edge-to-edge display. µ