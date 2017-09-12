Apple Watch 3 official with LTE support, dual-core chip

AS EXPECTED, Apple has shown off a new version of its Apple Watch that comes with cellular connectivity baked-in.

Thanks to its added LTE support, the new Apple Watch Series 3 can stream music via Apple Music and make phone calls without having to have an iPhone paired to it for the first time.

Under the hood of the new Apple Watch, you'll find a new dual-core processor, which is 70 per cent faster than that inside the Apple Watch 2 and will allow Siri to talk back to wearers for the first time.

Apple boasts that despite this souped-up chip and added LTE support, the Series 3 offers the same size case as the Apple Watch Series 2. The device's screen doubles up as an antenna, Apple explained, while there's an electronic SIM integrated directly into the Watch.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will ship running watchOS 4. As well as improvements to Siri, this new iteration of watchOS also brings with it updates to Apple's Activity app, including high-intensity interval training, improvements to heart rate monitoring, native core Bluetooth support, screen auto rotate, background navigation and a bunch of new watch faces.

"We believe the addition of cellular will transform the way people use Apple Watch, providing a new sense of freedom since they can stay connected with or without their iPhone," swooned Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

"Apple Watch Series 3 combined with the power of watchOS 4 is the ultimate device for a healthy life."

While Apple typically keeps tight-lipped on sales of its smartwatch, Tim Cook said during today's keynote that Apple Watch sales have grown 50 per cent year on year. This means that it's now the number one watch - not just smartwatch - in the world, Cook swooned.

The new Apple Watch 3 will be available on 22 September priced at £399, while a non-cellular model will be made available for £329. EE has also confirmed that it will be the only UK operator to offer the device. µ