iPhone X official with Super Retina OLED display, Face ID support

IT'S OFFICIAL: Apple's 10th-anniversary smartphone is here and it's called the iPhone X.

As months worth of rumours and leaks had suggested, the iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10, for some effing reason) is Apple's first smartphone to pack an edge-to-edge screen, but unfortunately, rumours of the notch cut out at the top of the screen were also on the money.

The handset's so-called 'Super Retina' OLED display measures in at 5.8 and features a 2436x1125 resolution, making it the highest resolution iPhone to date. It also features Apple's True Tone display tech and, much like the new Apple TV, supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision content.

This screen sits inside a new 'all-glass' chassis, similar to that seen on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. While you'll probably have to put it in a case to prevent shattering, Apple claims this is the most durable glass to feature on a smartphone yet.

There's also the same A11 Bionic processor under the hood. This six-core CPU is divided into two low-performance cores and four high-performance cores, with the regular cores being 25 per cent faster than the previous A10 chip, and the high-performance cores being up to 75 per cent faster than the A10 SoC. It also comes paired with Apple's first homegrown GPU, which offers 30 per cent more performance than the A10.

Naturally, given the phone's all-screen front, there's no physical home button. This means that Apple, as expected, has dumped Touch ID functionality, replacing it with 'Face ID' face recognition technology.

This is enabled by a bunch of sensors on the front of the phone (housed in that ruddy notch) and the A11 chip's built-in neural engine, and Apple claims that it'll work even in dark conditions and if you change your appearance. It's pretty secure too, according to the firm, which claims that there's a 'one in a million' chance of somebody, er, spoofing your face.

Apple has also introduced a new swiping up gesture to go 'home' on the iPhone, which is also used for multitasking on the iPhone X. The lock button on the side of the handset can now be used to fire up Siri.

As expected, on the rear of the iPhone sits a vertically-aligned 12MP dual camera, comprising of dual telephoto and wide-angle lenses. There's also a new Portrait Lighting mode for taking selfies, and optical image stablisation built-in.

Wireless charging is included, with the iPhone X supporting the same Qi wireless charging standard as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which means customers will be able to use third-party charging accessories. Apple gave a sneak peak at, naturally, its own AirPower wireless charging mat coming next year, which will be coming next year.

There's also been a boost to battery life, with Apple claiming two hours more battery life than the iPhone 7 before it.

Oh, yeah, and there's Animoji. What a time to be alive.

The iPhone X, or 10, whatever, will be available in Space Grey and Silver. Pricing starts at £999, but the smartphone won't start shipping until 3 November. Full availability and pricing details are available here.

Apple also on Tuesday unveiled the lesser-specced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which will be available from £699. µ