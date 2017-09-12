Apple TV 4K official with HDR10 support and A10X power

THERE'S A NEW VERSION of the Apple TV, and it's the first to offer 4K support.

Unveiled at Apple's much-hyped iPhone X launch event on Tuesday, the new Apple TV 4K can, obviously, play 4K video up to 60 frames per second, adding weight to the rumours that the Apple's new iPhones will be able to record 4K footage at 60fps.

The new Apple TV will also support HDR10 and Dolby Vision, Apple's Eddy Cue excitedly announced, before boasting that it will provide the "best picture quality ever."

To show this off, Apple has redone the tvOS UI in 4K HDR, along with its bundled-in screensavers. It will also sell 4K movies and TV shows via iTunes at the same price as HD content and will upgrade previously-purchased HD movies to souped-up 4K versions at no extra cost.

"Bring the magic of the cinema straight to your living room with the new Apple TV 4K," said Cue.

"Customers will love watching stunning 4K HDR movies from an impressive catalogue on iTunes, while also getting automatic upgrades of 4K HDR movies already in their iTunes library and enjoying 4K content on services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, coming soon."

There's an A10X chip under the hood of the Apple TV 4K, the same found inside Apple's latest iPad Pro models. This, Cue claims, will offer double the CPU performance of the fourth-generation Apple TV, along with four times the GPU performance.

Apple also announced that its TV app, which was launched last October and aggregates shows and movies from video apps into a single interface, will finally be coming to the UK later this year. There's still no word as to when it will support Netflix and Amazon Video, though.

The new Apple TV will be available to pre-order from 15 September with the 32GB and 64GB models fetching £179 and £199, respectively. Shipping will begin on 22 September. µ