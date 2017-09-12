THE ENGLISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION HAS BEEN READING THE PAPERS and decided that it is more than likely that when Gareth Southgate and his England football Team go to the World Cup they will be targeted by hackers looking to crack into their devices.

The World Cup is an event that the English people get very passionate about, the England Football team do not seem to share the same passion and often leave the competition early, avoiding the pressure and excitement of a final.

The BBC reports that the FA will tell players not to use hotel or public WiFi systems because of concerns about third party access to the connections. The Beeb adds that the FA has already written to FIFA with its concerns and expectations of a stronger cyber security safety net.

"It is common for Gareth Southgate and his staff to store strategic information on laptops and tablets, information which could be used against England to devastating effect in Russia next year if it fell into the wrong hands," reports the Beeb.

It is more likely that the footballers will use the WiFi in hotels to order things to their room, things that might wear skirts or to gamble away some of their obscene paycheques, but we can see why tactics might be the given public reason for the concern about leakage.

Footballers were recently impacted during the Fancy Bear hacks, which exposed some of their medical records, the BBC said that the FA was concerned about what might happen when players hit Russia and its internet before that ever happened.

FIFA told the BBC something about its security stance, but it is unclear exactly what.

"Fifa has informed the FA that [it] remains committed to preventing security attacks in general and that, with respect to the Fancy Bears attack in particular, it is presently investigating the incident to ascertain whether Fifa's infrastructure was compromised," it said.

"Such investigation is still ongoing. For the purposes of computer security in general, Fifa is itself relying on expert advice from third parties. It is for this reason that Fifa cannot and does not provide any computer security advice to third parties." µ