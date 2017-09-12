WD Gold offers 12TB of storage aimed at the data centre
WESTERN DIGITAL (WD) has announced its latest drive aimed at big data.
The WD Gold hard drive comes with capacities up to 12TB and is aimed at offering a solution for customer data. The 7200RPM drives with a 3.5in SATA form factor will work across Windows, Windows Server, Linux and macOS and have already been tested with a number of major OEMs.
"As data growth continues unabated, retaining more of that data and generating meaningful insight from it becomes increasingly important," said Brendan Collins, vice president of WD's devices business.
"Businesses that most effectively extract value from operational data are able to make smarter decisions, improve business outcomes and ultimately gain a competitive advantage."
The Helioseal method first shown in subsidiary HGST's drives is present here and along with the rest of the range, the WD Gold offers a safe storage medium for heavy-workload, high-vibration server environments. HGST now only produces helium and flash drives, but overall Western Digital has begun to overlap the products from each of its brands.
By using helium, the spindle and arm of the drive are less susceptible to vibrations, but also allow much greater accuracy of read and write. This, in turn, means that the drive's sectors can be bunched closer together, which in turn increases capacity.
There's a lot more to it than that, but it gives some idea how much engineering goes into data centre drives.
Reliability is assured with a 2.5m hour MTBF - one of the highest in WD's portfolio. Specs-wise you can choose between a 128MB (2-8TB) or a 256MB (8-12TB) cache. RAFF technology protects from vibration while Time Limited Error Recovery reduces data lose if a drive falls out of whack with the range.
The WD Gold 12TB is available now with a five-year warranty through select distributors.
Prices range from £89.00 for the 1TB edition up to £635 for the 12TB. Given that it's only marginally more expensive (40 quid) than the 10TB, you may as well go for it. µ
