Android Oreo is wrongly telling people they've run out of data

FLAGSHIP ANDROID handset, the Google Pixel has not had an easy ride with Android 8.0 Oreo so far.

Despite starting to roll out to some devices, the update is causing borkage, and no one round these parts likes a borkage. Particularly Bluetooth borkage.

Specifically, this seems to be a follow on from the issue of 4G guzzling data when the WiFi is connected, as we reported last week.

This time, it's the data allowances themselves, and some apps are showing as zero-data use and instead invite the user to visit their provider's website to top up the data which they, in reality, still have.

The issue is related to this whole malarky about free access for certain services like Three is offering in the UK with it's "go binge" promotion. It seems Oreo isn't capable of distinguishing between data and "un-data" and is charging it all as data.

The big problem here is that the fix for it comes from the Carrier Services app which involves Google working with the carriers. They are going to do this, but there's no clear date.

Long story short, the only solution is to flash back to Nougat and that's a bit of a kick in the teeth for early adopters.

Orrin, the manager of the Pixel Community on Google's Product forums confirms: "Wanted to let you all know that we are aware and the team has been looking into the issue of getting the "mobile data has run out" notification. This is a high priority and the team is working towards a fix. For those landing on this thread, please include your location and the carrier that you have."

It does seem that Oreo has been prone to more than its fair share of bugs that escaped the notice of the closed beta testers.

With the launch of the Pixel 2 expected within weeks, this type of thing should really have been ironed out, though, in reality, we all know that these things happen. µ