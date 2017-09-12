Tabloid panic: Hackers could programme sex robots to kill

THE UNITED KINGDOM'S RELIABLE TABLOID NEWSPAPERS have taken time out for snooping through bins and telephone records to pay heed to an Australian doctor who has sex robots, hackers and death on his mind.

"Danger" shouts our Antipodean doc, "danger". The Daily Star heard the warning, and went with the sensational "sex robots could be used by warped hackers to attack humans, according to a chilling warning" headline.

The Sun has also covered the incoming threat, saying that "a CYBER security buff has issued a bizarre warning that sex robots could one day rise up and attack their owners if hackers can get inside their heads".

Two days later the same newspaper published an article on where to buy sex dolls and how much they cost.

We understand that all this fuss started with cyber security lecturer Dr Nick Patterson, of Deakin University in Australia, who gave a talk about fears of his, that perhaps on reflection he might have been best keeping to himself.

What he has done is taken the "someone could hack this…" stance on sex dolls in much the same way that people have with driverless cars, traffic lights, advertising boards, computers, phones, smart watches, fridges and thermostats and turned it into a tabloid threat.

Graham Cluley ain't impressed with the noise and the panic, and was pretty dismissive of the warning, going so far as to metaphorically shove it out of bedroom.

"The truth is, all you need is any robot that interacts with a human in the workplace or in the home. It doesn't need to be a sex robot," he said.

"Of course, the image of armies of murderous sex robots much for a much more exciting headline. But that shouldn't stop us from recognising that there is a threat posed by robotic devices if they are vulnerable to hackers, and that - in some cases - a compromised robot could endanger humans."

Yeah, it could. We have already seen how quickly robots will turn against tomatoes, for example. µ