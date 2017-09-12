Amazon is reportedly planning an Alexa-equipped Fire TV and a dongle

WHILE EVERYONE'S back is turned towards another of the big tech names, Amazon's next devices have leaked and they include a version of the Fire TV with Alexa microphones built in and a dongle much like Google's beloved Chromecast.

Some reports suggest it "looks like" the Chromecast, but given that one is round and this is square, we'd suggest that it looks as much like a Chromecast as it does a fifty-pee piece. So, not much.

According to AFTVnews, the new 'mid-tier' dongle model will be released in October with a price range of between $60 and $80. It will have a microUSB port for power (come on guys, get with the USB-C programme) and will support 4K and HDR.

At present, the Fire Stick does not support 4K, while the original Fire TV does, but is starting to show its age. Neither supports HDR.

Additionally, there's a 1.5GHz quad-core CPU, Mali-450MP GPU, 2GB or RAM and 8GB of storage.

If you want to go large, there's the high-end offering that will have microphones, so you don't need an Amazon Echo in the same room, thanks to an integrated speaker.

The leak suggests that the top of the Fire TV box has all the boxes that correspond to an Alexa - mute, action and volume - plus it is likely to have a further mic in the remote like its predecessors. Pricewise, you're looking the wrong side of $100.

Lest we forget, this is just a rumour and although the photos look like the real deal, anything could happen between now and launch day.

Amazon is, of course, not going to talk to us about it. They're busy promoting the Echo Show, which has an inexplicable screen, the Amazon Tap, a battery operated version of the Echo and the Echo Look which thinks it knows what looks good on you better than you do. µ