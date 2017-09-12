The Galaxy Note 9 might be Samsung's first foldable smartphone

Samsung's first foldable smartphone might look something like this, maybe

KOREAN PHONE MAKER Samsung has said that its next-generation Note smartphone will be foldable if all goes to plan.

The revelation, which comes just days before the Galaxy Note 8 arrives in the UK, comes courtesy of Dongjin Koh, president of Samsung's mobile business.

He told reporters at a conference in South Korea that the company hopes to release its first 'bendable' smartphone next year under its flagship Galaxy Note line. However, Koh warned that there are still hurdles to overcome and release would be pushed back if they're not resolved.

"As the head of the business, I can say our current goal is next year," he said. "When we can overcome some problems for sure, we will launch the product."

This ain't the first we've heard about Samsung's foldable smartphone plans, and the firm has long been showcasing bendable display prototypes, such as the 'Youm' back in 2013.

Back in January, rumours had claimed that the firm's first flexible device was originally set to launch this year as the so-called Samsung Galaxy X. This device, rumours claimed, would arrive as a flexible handset capable of folding out and transforming into a 7in OLED tablet. It's unclear whether Samsung's upcoming Note will offer similar functionality.

During this week's news conference, Koh also confirmed that Samsung is working with Harman to develop an AI-enabled speaker, in a bid to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

It's likely that Bixby will power the upcoming smart speaker, which is allegedly codenamed 'Vega' and likely will allow users to control connected devices around the home, such as lights, TVs and thermostats.

The speaker was allegedly set to launch alongside the Note 8, but the WSJ reported back in July that progress of the speaker had been held back by slow roll-out of the US English language version of Bixby. µ