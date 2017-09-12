HUMAN ADVERTISING DATABASE Facebook has been fined €1.2m (around £1.08m) because the Spanish data watchdog does not like the way that the firm deals with data.

Facebook was accused of not being particularly open about what third party sites it deals with and what selection of personal user data that it shares with them and takes from them.

The Agencia Española de Protección de Datos, Spain's national data protection watchdog, said that Facebook does not play by the local rules with regards to citizen rights. In such, it views Facebook in much the same way as its French peers do.

"The Agency finds that Facebook treats data, even specially protected, for advertising purposes without obtaining consent and does not completely cancel the information of users when it is no longer useful for the purpose for which it was collected or when they request it," it said.

According to the watchdog, Facebook is gathering data on things like sex, religion, location, and personal taste from right under its user's noses.

"Data on ideology, sex, religious beliefs, personal tastes or navigation are collected directly, through interaction with their services or from third party pages without clearly informing the user about the use and purpose that will give them," it added.

"Facebook does not obtain unequivocal, specific and informed consent from users to treat their data, since the information it offers is not adequate. The Agency declares the existence of two serious infringements and one very serious of the Data Protection Law and imposes to Facebook a total sanction of 1,200,000 euros."

Facebook has taken some time out of slurping and sharing data to comment on the decision, and it definitely doesn't 'like' it.

"As we made clear to the DPA, users choose which information they want to add to their profile and share with others, such as their religion. However, we do not use this information to target adverts to people," a Facebook spokesperson told INQ.

"Facebook has long complied with EU data protection law through our establishment in Ireland. We remain open to continuing to discuss these issues with the DPA, whilst we work with our lead regulator the Irish Data Protection Commissioner as we prepare for the EU's new data protection regulation in 2018." µ