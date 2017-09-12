Nintendo's NES Classic console is returning next year

JAPANESE GAMING FIRM Nintendo has backtracked its decision to kill off its retro NES Classic console.

Nintendo first launched the NES Classic, a miniature console that ships with 30 pre-loaded games including Super Mario Bros, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, and Donkey Kong, in July last year, and promptly killed the thing off in February.

The baffling decision came despite Nokia having sold 2.3 million of the miniature playthings, and the firm justified its decision by saying the NES Classic was just, er, too popular.

"We just didn't anticipate how incredible the response would be," the firm said at the time. "Once we saw that response, we added shipments and extended the product for as long as we could to meet more of that consumer demand."

Nintendo, perhaps in a bid to steal some of Apple's thunder ahead of tonight's iPhone 8 launch, on Tuesday announced that it's bringing the NES Classic back from the dead, with more shipments to arrive next summer.

"Next summer, Nintendo will also bring back the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system with new shipments," the firm said, albeit vaguely. "More information about the timing of the return of NES Classic Edition will be announced in the future."

In addition, Nintendo has announced that it'll be extending SNES Classic shipments into 2018, having previously said that it'll stop selling the console by the end of this year.

This comes just a day after the firm admitted that it may not have enough stock of the Nintendo Switch console to meet holiday season demand.

Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo America's president said: "I'm going to make millions of these units to flow into the marketplace," he said. "But what I don't know is what the demand is going to be. And there is a potential that demand is going to outstrip supply." µ