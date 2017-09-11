Google will fight back against record-breaking £2.1bn EU fine

GOOGLE HAS SURPRISED precisely no one with the news that it will appeal the €2.42bn (around £2.1bn) antitrust fine handed to it by the European Commission (EC) earlier this year.

Google confirmed that to the INQUIRER has filed an appeal with General Court of the European Union, but didn't offer up any further comment.

However, it's not surprising that the firm has decided to challenge the penalty, as the £2.1bn fine is the biggest that it has handed out to date, trumping the €1.06bn fine handed to Intel back in 2009.

In its decision back in June, the EC said that Google "abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," a move which comes to the "detriment of customers" and "stifles innovation" in the online shopping market.

As part of the decision, the EC said that Google must end its shady practices within 90 days or the EC will hit the firm with additional penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.

According to reports, as well as lodging an appeal against the record-breaking penalty, Google also last week also notified to the EU that it would attempt to meet the demands of the decision.