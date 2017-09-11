Google will fight back against record-breaking £2.1bn EU fine
Firm surprises no one with news that it has lodged an appeal
GOOGLE HAS SURPRISED precisely no one with the news that it will appeal the €2.42bn (around £2.1bn) antitrust fine handed to it by the European Commission (EC) earlier this year.
Google confirmed that to the INQUIRER has filed an appeal with General Court of the European Union, but didn't offer up any further comment.
However, it's not surprising that the firm has decided to challenge the penalty, as the £2.1bn fine is the biggest that it has handed out to date, trumping the €1.06bn fine handed to Intel back in 2009.
In its decision back in June, the EC said that Google "abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," a move which comes to the "detriment of customers" and "stifles innovation" in the online shopping market.
As part of the decision, the EC said that Google must end its shady practices within 90 days or the EC will hit the firm with additional penalty payments of up to 5 per cent of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google's parent company.
According to reports, as well as lodging an appeal against the record-breaking penalty, Google also last week also notified to the EU that it would attempt to meet the demands of the decision.
Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said at the time: "Google has come up with many innovative products and services that have made a difference to our lives. That's a good thing. But Google's strategy for its comparison shopping service wasn't just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals.
"Instead, Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors.
"What Google has done is illegal under EU antitrust rules. It denied other companies the chance to compete on the merits and to innovate. And most importantly, it denied European consumers a genuine choice of services and the full benefits of innovation."Google, which has long denied any wrongdoing said in a statement that it "respectfully" disagrees with the EC's decision.
Google, which has long denied any wrongdoing said in a statement that it "respectfully" disagrees with the EC's decision, so it's no surprise that the firm has decided to challenge it.
"When you shop online, you want to find the products you're looking for quickly and easily. And advertisers want to promote those same products. That's why Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both," the firm said in June.
"We respectfully disagree with the conclusions announced today. We will review the Commission's decision in detail as we consider an appeal, and we look forward to continuing to make our case." µ
