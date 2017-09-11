US RETAIL BEHEMOTH Best Buy has become the latest company to ban anti-malware packages from Russian company Kaspersky.

The retailer has pulled all Kaspersky products from the shelves after a series of claims that they could be under the influence of the Russian government.

Eugene Kaspersky has already said, in his own name and that of the company, that the rumours are complete golubtsy and that in the question of whether they colluded with Moscow, the answer is knish.

Which is a type of dumpling.

Earlier in the year, a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing saw six heads of major US intelligence agencies saying that they were uncomfortable with the Kaspersky situation and wouldn't feel comfortable with it on their computers.

Then in July came multiple proposals from around Washington proposing that Kaspersky be banned from all government computers with one Republican stating his organisation "is concerned that Kaspersky Lab is susceptible to manipulation by the Russian government and that its products could be used as a tool for espionage, sabotage, or other nefarious activities against the United States,"

Best Buy has refused to comment, while Kaspersky once again said that it "has never helped, nor will help, any government in the world with its cyber-espionage or offensive cyber efforts."

The company recently launched an IoT scanner which it says will check vulnerabilities caused by open ports used to exploit malware such as WannaCry.

Meanwhile, as the US government voices its concerns, Kaspersky has had its rage fully aimed at Microsoft, which it recently accused of exploiting its market dominance through the use of Windows Defender, which comes bundled in with Windows 10.

But following changes to Defender, Kaspersky went on to withdraw the complaints saying it was satisfied that enough had been done. And as if by magic, as one problem went away, we saw focus straight back onto Kaspersky, as the debate about its impartial validity continues. µ