Oh no! Nintendo warns of holiday season Switch shortages

Nintendo is worried that it won't be able to sell you enough Nintendo Swich consoles. We are not

JAPANESE GAMING FIRM Nintendo told the world that it is concerned that it may not have enough stock of the Nintendo Switch console to meet holiday season demand.

This could be bollocks, with the firm perhaps looking to encourage people to rush out and buy one of the consoles, or it could be true. Either way, we reckon that if you want a Switch or have promised to get someone the console for Christmas, you ought to start throwing money at Nintendo and authorised retailers.

Speaking to The Financial Times, Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo America's president, started whining about supply chains and fulfilling demand.

"I'm going to make millions of these units to flow into the marketplace," he said. "But what I don't know is what the demand is going to be. And there is a potential that demand is going to outstrip supply."

He carried on muddying the waters by saying that, er, Nintendo has both the demand and the supply.

"Certainly the demand is there and the supply chain is there. Can we do more? It depends on our ability to make more," he added. "We don't want to have a consumer disappointed by not being able to get one for the holiday season. But managing that complex supply chain is a challenge."

Oh no, it looks like we should be feeling bad for Nintendo because it has a hit on its hands. Quite frankly we do not have any sympathy for the firm and its hit console.

The firm had already sold 1.5 million of the consoles, at a time when it has other hardware models on sale, that are equally hard to get reportedly. It is also Nintendo's fastest ever selling console to date. But not its biggest, at least not yet. µ