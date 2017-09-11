London's Olympic Park now has a driverless bus route

ANYONE VENTURING INTO THE ONCE GLORIOUS Olympic Park in the next few weeks will have an opportunity to try out a driverless bus.

The Olympic Park, somewhere out in East London, is letting people just turn up and get on one of the small busses and travel around the site of so many sporting glories at a speed of 5mph, according to the Evening Standard.

The busses have their speed capped at 5mph while in operation at the Olympic Park, but they can whizz around the streets at 30mph when they are allowed to.

They are Navya autonomous vehicles and they are supplied by a firm called Keolis.

We have reached out to the firm to see if it can confirm the plans, and are waiting for it to get back to us with a comment. We fully expect to wait all day before three comments come along at once.

The firm did have time to chat with the Standard, but what it said was just excited self-promotion and statements of the bleeding obvious. Alistair Gordon, chief executive of Keolis UK, said: "It feels like gliding around the park. It starts, stops and the doors open — you wouldn't know there was no driver in this vehicle."

You probably would because no one would have been surly to you when you got on. If you fancy the ride then just pop up to the Olympic Park before it is turned over to rubbish and wildlife, and take the 12-minute bus ride with as many as 14 other people.

One such person told the Standard that this felt like the best way to try out autonomous vehicles, explaining: "It felt safe and I'd rather try it here than on the open road." µ