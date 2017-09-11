Spotify no longer supports Apple's Safari web browser

MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE Spotify has abruptly stopped supporting Apple's Safari web browser, causing headaches for Mac users attempting to access its Web Player service.

A recently-updated Spotify support sheet specifies that the web app is compatible with the following browsers: Chrome 45+, Firefox 47+, Edge 14 and Opera 32+.

There's no mention of Safari whatsoever, despite Apple's homegrown browser accounting, perhaps surprisingly, for more than 25 per cent of the web browser market.

Miffed Spotify users have taken to the company's forum to moan about the decision, which sees Safari users who attempt to access it the Spotify Web Player redirected to use another browser or prompted download Spotify's desktop client.

"Meh, I needed a good reason to switch to Apple Music anyway. Thanks you for being that stupid Spotify," one user whined.

Another added: "I am also having the same problem. If this is the case, I will be cancelling my Spotify account as I prefer to use the play.spotify website on Safari."

Spotify has yet to officially comment but confirmed the decision in response to one forum user.

"After taking a look backstage, we can confirm that after recent updates Safari is no longer a supported browser for Web Player," a Spotify customer report rep said.

"We're always testing things by adding or removing features to make Spotify better overall. We're sorry that this means you're not able to use the Web Player like you could before.

"We can't say if or when any specific features will be back. But as soon as we've got anything to announce, we'll let everyone know via the Spotify Community."

The firm didn't say why it had decided to yank support for Safari, but Mac Generation (translated) suspects that the decision might have something to do with the Widevine copy protection plug-in, which isn't supported by Safari due to concerns over its security credentials.

While many have taken to Spotify's forum to moan, it's likely that most won't be overly fussed about the company's decision. While it could prove frustrating for people who Mac at work and aren't allowed to install your own software, most will simply access the Spotify via one of its official apps. µ