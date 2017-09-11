Machines will replace teachers in 10 years, says head teacher

A robot like this could be teaching the next generation of children

TEACHERS WILL BE REDUCED TO SETTING UP THINGS for their machine superiors within 10 years, according to the head of a private school.

There are probably schools where any machines, including PCs and laptops, are regularly stolen because the kids have gone all Lord of the Flies. Things are probably not like that at Wellington College, which is where the prediction has come from.

In a report in The Independent, Sir Anthony Sheldon waxed lyrical about the potential and possibilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and automated teachers.

"School teachers will lose their traditional role and effectively become little more than classroom assistants" reports the paper.

"They will remain on hand to set up equipment, help children when necessary and maintain discipline."

This sounds a bit like current teaching, where a television, overhead projector or computer can be wheeled into a classroom and turned on and left to teach.

Sheldon is convinced about this and is excited about the possibility of every kid getting the kind of education that money pays for.

"It certainly will change human life as we know it. It will open up the possibility of an Eton or Wellington education for all. Everyone can have the very best teacher and it's completely personalised; the software you're working with will be with you throughout your education journey. It can move at the speed of the learner," he said.

"This is beyond anything that we've seen in the industrial revolution or since with any other new technology. These are adaptive machines that adapt to individuals. They will listen to the voices of the learners, read their faces and study them in the way gifted teachers study their students.

"We're looking at screens which are listening to the voice of the student and reading the face of the student. Reading and comprehending."

No talking at the back. µ