Galaxy Note 8 teardown reveals it's harder to repair than the iPhone 7

THE SOON-TO-BE-RELEASED Galaxy Note 8 has already found itself being ripped asunder by the boys and girls at iFixit, which reveal that, er, you don't want to break it.

The handset bagged itself a 'meh' 4/10 repairability score when means that if it's broken and you fancy trying your hand at repairing it, expect smashed glass and plenty of swearing. This also means it'll be harder to pull apart than the iPhone 7, which was awarded a score of 7/10.

This is largely due to the globs of glue that holds this slab of phone together. All repairs will require removing the glass rear panel, which iFixit bemoans as "challenging" due to the large amount of adhesive that Samsung has used to put the thing together.

"The Galaxy once again rocks the glass-on-glass design, making our lives difficult. We heat the heck out of this panel and apply plenty of prying picks," the teardown team moans.

"Once we get an edge open, the iSclack helps us crank through the rest of the gnarly adhesive (which will need replacing upon reassembly—*groan*)."

This adhesive-fuelled-nightmare will also make replacing both the battery and display "unneccessarily difficult", iFixit notes, added to by the fragility of the front and glass back panels.

There's a bit of good news, though. Many of the components, including the USB-C port and front-facing sensor assembly, are modular and can be replaced independently. What's more, Samsung has used standard Philips screws throughout the device, which means they're easy to remove and replace.

"We are pleased that we get to use a Phillips driver to remove the midframe/NFC antenna/PMA and Qi wireless charging coil combo," iFixit swoons.

The teardown team was quick to get its mitts on the Galaxy Note 8, which doesn't start shipping in the UK until next week. However, some punters in the US are reporting that their Galaxy Note 8 is arriving ahead of Samsung's promised 15 September date. µ