Google Updates: Siri search deal, Shopping spin-off, smart hub showdown

YES, WE'RE messing with the format again. From now on, Google Updates will be updated every Friday as usual, but we'll be updating under headings and older news will remain up, so you can bookmark this page and come back to it. Hurrah!

Search

29/9/17: Reports claim that Google will spin off its Shopping service into a standalone unit in a bid to keep EU regulators happy. While Google Shopping will remain part of the company, it will have its own revenue that it will use to make bids for ads against its rivals. We first heard about Google's plan to auction off ad placements earlier this month. Reuters reported that the will allow rival firms to bid for spots, known as 'Product Listing Ads' on its Shopping service.

Elsewhere in Search this week, Google has signed a deal with Apple which will see the search giant take over from Microsoft's Bing as the default search engine for its Siri voice assistant.

15/9/17: Unsurprisingly, Google has confirmed that it will appeal the €2.42bn (around £2.1bn) antitrust fine handed to it by the European Commission (EC) earlier this year. In its decision back in June, the EC said that Google "abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," a move which comes to the "detriment of customers" and "stifles innovation" in the online shopping market.

8/9/17: Google has released a guide to the most searched "how to" questions from around the world in an interactive essay. If you want to measure a bra, change your name and then get pregnant, then you're in the majority.

Cloud

15/9/17: The Google Drive desktop app is being taken out of service in February for reasons not entirely clear to us yet, but we think it's something to do with watching pirated Game of Thrones episodes on it. We'll come back to you.

Android

29/9/17: Full specifications for Google's upcoming Pixel smartphones have leaked online, revealing that they will dump the 3.5mm headphone jack along with the, er SIM slot. The handsets will be officially unveiled next week at Google's 4 October hardware launch event.

22/9/17: The obvious big news of the week is that Google has taken on a billion-dollar deal to work with struggling phone maker HTC. The deal will cement the working relationship between the two firms that already exists, and will see a team from HTC move to Google to work on hardware.

It comes as we see a huge leak that suggests that the event on October 4th will have a Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, a mini version of the Google Home, and a "Pixelbook" running Chrome OS with Android apps.

As we were going to press, we heard that Bose is to be the first in a range of headphone makers to add a dedicated Assistant button, to rival the even expanding claws of Amazon Alexa.

15/9/17: Google has confirmed that it's holding a launch event on 4 October, where it's expected to unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. There's also talk that the fast-approaching launch could see the arrival of a new Google Home, new Chromebook Pixel and Google Assistant-powered wireless headphones - adding weight to the rumours that the next Pixels will ditch the headphone jack.

8/9/17: There's a big rumour brewing in the Android sphere. We already know that whilst Pixel devices are branded as Google, they're actually made by HTC. So given that HTC hasn't made much impact lately, there's a logic to the story that apparently, Google is about to buy them out as its devices division. We could hear as early as next week. It's not Google's first purchase of a phone maker - previously it bought, and then sold Motorola to Lenovo after establishing the modern Moto G and X lines with their nearly-stock version of Android.

Also new this week, it sounds like there are more teething problems for Android 8.0 Oreo. In addition to the Bluetooth issues, we're now hearing that the 4G data setting doesn't turn off when you switch to WiFi. Could be expensive to punters on metered connections.

Chrome

15/9/17: There's been a lot of Chrome-related news this week. First off, Google announced that, as expected, it'll start distrusting Symantec security certificates with Chrome 66. Earlier today, the firm announced that Chrome 64, due in January next year, will start blocking autoplay videos, as it follows in the footsteps of Apple's Safari.



8/9/17: Chrome 61 is out in the stable channel. It adds granular Javascript, WebUSB support and stops sites certified by two Chinese authorities who were letting sites with malware slip through. It's also available for Android.

Smart home

29/9/17: Rumour has it that Google is accelerating plans for a more comprehensive smart home hub in light of the global release of the Amazon Echo Show alongside a raft of new devices powered by its Alexa AI assistant. The so-called 'Manhattan' will boast a 7in screen offering video calling, Google Assistant, the usual glut of services like YouTube, and home controls for its Nest range and other smart home devices.

Also this week, Google has yanked YouTube support from the Amazon Echo Show, claiming that Amazon has failed to fix the "bad experience" offered to consumers.

22/09/17: Nest is releasing a whole bunch of new stuff in the US this November including a video doorbell and a smart lock developed with Yale. It's all a bit expensive.

Free apps

Incisive Media makes no guarantees that these offers will still be on, prices are correct at time of writing. All prices reflect the UK Google Play Store.

We're resting the freebies this week because having had a look through, there wasn't much that's either good, or that we've not mentioned before. We're always up for tips though, do let us know if you spot a good free app, or even have developed one yourself. µ