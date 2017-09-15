Google Updates: Autoplay block, antitrust fight and Android flagship launch

YES, WE'RE messing with the format again. From now on, Google Updates will be updated every Friday as usual, but we'll be updating under headings and older news will remain up, so you can bookmark this page and come back to it. Hurrah!

Search

15/9/17: Unsurprisingly, Google has confirmed that it will appeal the €2.42bn (around £2.1bn) antitrust fine handed to it by the European Commission (EC) earlier this year. In its decision back in June, the EC said that Google "abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service," a move which comes to the "detriment of customers" and "stifles innovation" in the online shopping market.

8/9/17: Google has released a guide to the most searched "how to" questions from around the world in an interactive essay. If you want to measure a bra, change your name and then get pregnant, then you're in the majority.

Cloud

The Google Drive desktop app is being taken out of service in February for reasons not entirely clear to us yet, but we think it's something to do with watching pirated Game of Thrones episodes on it. We'll come back to you.

Android

15/9/17: Google has confirmed that it's holding a launch event on 4 October, where it's expected to unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. There's also talk that the fast-approaching launch could see the arrival of a new Google Home, new Chromebook Pixel and Google Assistant-powered wireless headphones - adding weight to the rumours that the next Pixels will ditch the headphone jack.

8/9/17: There's a big rumour brewing in the Android sphere. We already know that whilst Pixel devices are branded as Google, they're actually made by HTC. So given that HTC hasn't made much impact lately, there's a logic to the story that apparently, Google is about to buy them out as its devices division. We could hear as early as next week. It's not Google's first purchase of a phone maker - previously it bought, and then sold Motorola to Lenovo after establishing the modern Moto G and X lines with their nearly-stock version of Android.

Also new this week, it sounds like there are more teething problems for Android 8.0 Oreo. In addition to the Bluetooth issues, we're now hearing that the 4G data setting doesn't turn off when you switch to WiFi. Could be expensive to punters on metered connections.

Chrome

15/9/17: There's been a lot of Chrome-related news this week. First off, Google announced that, as expected, it'll start distrusting Symantec security certificates with Chrome 66. Earlier today, the firm announced that Chrome 64, due in January next year, will start blocking autoplay videos, as it follows in the footsteps of Apple's Safari.



8/9/17: Chrome 61 is out in the stable channel. It adds granular Javascript, WebUSB support and stops sites certified by two Chinese authorities who were letting sites with malware slip through. It's also available for Android.

Free apps

Incisive Media makes no guarantees that these offers will still be on, prices are correct at time of writing. All prices reflect the UK Google Play Store.

Sketch Me! Pro (usually £1.39) - another great photo app from XNView which turns your pretty face into, well, a sketch. No real purpose like many apps but fun.

APN Notifier (usually 79p) - might be handy for your Oreo early adopters. It gives a much clear guide to what data network you are connected to and how much data is transferring.

Bubble Bubble Bremens (usually 69p) - this appears to be a rather attractive mixture of Puzzle Bobble and Candy Crush. However, the description is so incomprehensible we can't be sure. But it's worth a look at for that alone. µ