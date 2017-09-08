Android Oreo uses more 4G data when connected to WiFi

EARLY ADOPTERS of Android 8.0 Oreo have been discovering bugs as roll out begins.

This is normal, but after the Bluetooth problems in the final beta, which we told you about we assumed, perhaps naively on our part, that would be that.

Now we're hearing of users (via Reddit) of 'final' custom ROMs who are using more 4G data when connected to a WiFi network than when they are not.

Unusual_Sauce writes: "After updating to Oreo last night, I received a huge spike in data usage, all the while being connected to WiFi. I contacted support and was told that they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. In the meantime I have turned off mobile data while at home, so only WiFi is being used."

Historically, Android has a mechanism that shuts off 4G connectivity when there's a working wifi connection, but this time it appears that the option to have both running simultaneously has been enabled by default.

Given that this is the Developer menu which only appears after you enable it, that's a big problem.

That said, it doesn't appear to be the case for everyone.

But as badokami retorts: "I completely agree, this is a bug that should not have occurred and 99 per cent of normal users probably aren't aware that this option even exists. Honestly, I think 'Oreo' could have used a few more weeks in the oven before being unleashed to the world."

Oreo is yet to be released on any major handsets, and even the flagship Pixel devices are still running 7.1.2. But with more companies like Nokia and Sony promising swift upgrades, this is not the news that anyone wants to hear.

Then there are idiots on the Nexus forums who get all entitled about it, and will almost certainly be the ones complaining when it isn't perfect: "I bought Nexus 5x from Flipkart less than a year ago.

"Google promises OS upgrade for at least two years from the date of purchase. However, my phone still has not got system update to Android Oreo."

Idiot.