Surface Book 2 and Surface Pro LTE tipped to debut in London next month

Surface Book 2 and Pro LTE tipped to debut in London next month

MICROSOFT WILL UNVEIL its next-generation Surface Pro and Surface Book devices in London on 31 October, according to reports.

The company has sent out invites to its annual two-day Future Decoded event, which will take place in London from 31 October to 1 November.

Among the speakers is Microsoft's overly-enthusiastic Surface boss, Panos Panay, who will hold a keynote where "at least one" new device set to be unveiled.

So says The Verge, which has heard from "sources familiar with the company's plans" that new hardware will debut at the event.

Microsoft's long-rumoured Surface Pro LTE is a dead-cert to be among the announcements, and the report claims that new Surface Hub and Surface Book devices could also see an unveiling during the keynote.

The so-called Surface Book 2 may have made an early appearance last month, with Intel having shown off an unannounced Microsoft lappy in a promo video for its 8th-gen Core processors (below). If legit, this all-but-confirms that the next-gen Surface Book will arrive kitted out with Intel's s 'Kaby Lake refresh' 8th-gen chips, despite Microsoft having recently blamed Intel's now-defunct Skylake CPUs for recent borkage surrounding its Surface Pro 4

These 8th-gen chips will offer a 40 per cent performance boost compared to the firm's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors (according to Intel, at least) and 4K screens, Windows Mixed Reality, Windows Hello authentication and fingerprint touch-to-pay.

The Verge notes that Microsoft is also planning to launch ARM-powered Windows laptops this year, hinting that the first devices could make an appearance next month.