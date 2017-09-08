Google reportedly in 'final stages' of HTC smartphone biz takeover

GOOGLE IS REPORTEDLY in the "final stages" of negotiating a takeover of HTC's mobile business.

According to a report in Chinese-language Commercial Times, the two companies are in the final stages of acquisition talks.

There's no word as to how much Google might be planning to pay for the troubled Taiwanese phone maker, which it has reportedly selected build its upcoming Pixel 2 smartphone.

However, the report notes that HTC - which launched the first Android smartphone back in 2008 - will continue to develop virtual reality products, including the popular HTC Vive headset, after the purchase has been completed, which means the company as a whole isn't on the market.

Commercial Times said HTC's poor financial position and Google's desire to "perfect [the] integration of software, content, hardware, network, cloud, [and] AI," is the driving force behind Google's interest.

Neither company has commented on the report, but a deal could be reached by the end of the year, according to the report.

If legit, this wouldn't be the first time Google has snapped up a mobile device maker. Back in 2012, the company purchased Motorola for $12.5bn, but this proved to be a financial disaster for the firm. Motorola's smartphone division reported a $248m loss in the third quarter of 2013, and a loss of $192m the year before.

Google flogged Motorola's smartphone division to Lenovo in 2014 for $2.9bn, around $9.5bn less than Google paid for the firm.

If the rumours of Google's planned takeover of HTC aren't true, it's likely that someone else - or at least should - pick up the struggling smartphone maker.

HTC's August revenues were the lowest in 13 years, with the firm reporting a loss of $64m, despite the recent launch of its flagship HTC U11 smartphone. Despite once being a major player in the smartphone biz, the firm has long struggled to unseat the dominance of Apple and Samsung and more recently has failed to compete against China's Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo, which made huge gains in the third quarter of 2017. µ