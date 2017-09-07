No headphone jack on the iPhone 8? This guy modded his iPhone 7 to add one

REMEMBER WHEN the iPhone 7 first came out and there was rage about the lack of a headphone jack?

Course you do.

And remember when a bunch of clowns started spreading rumours that all you had to do to get one was drill a hole?

Uh huh.

And remember how there were people gullible enough to drill holes in their phones?

Yeah. Well. History sometimes comes back for more. This time, in a more nuanced and more importantly, WORKING way.

Scotty Allen of iPhone YouTube channel Strange Parts is the doer of the how-toer, and over a long, not-for-the-fainthearted 33 minutes, he shows you how to design a mod.

You have designed a circuit board and had it printed before, haven't you?

No? OK, well best tread with care then. If you don't bork your phone altogether, you'll definitely have to sacrifice what Allen refers to as the "barometric vent" which apparently tells the iPhone what height it's at. Presumably so if it discovers you are up in the mountains, it can turn into a log cabin or something.

The result not only works but even accommodates the inline controls of a wired headset, with the video showing him playing, pausing and adjusting the volume of the music. It even cuts up when the jack is pulled out.

As big hairy audacious hacks go, this is amongst the biggest, and he achieves it so beautifully you could be forgiven for getting a false sense of confidence in your ability to rip apart an £800 phone that Apple specifically designed never to be taken apart, let alone be modified with custom circuitry.

And so, in Stan Lee stylee we say "Excelsior" to Scotty, but with our usual nod to indemnifying ourselves, we add that it was his idea, not ours and all borkage is your problem, not ours.

Of course, if you succeed, let us know. We'd love to see photos.

Actually, we'd love to see photos if you botch it, too. µ