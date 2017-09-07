Samsung launches a bug bounty program for protecting its smartphones

THAT HARDWARE COMPANY CALLED Samsung has finally got around to launching a bug bounty program for what have increasingly become problematic mobile devices.

The firm is launching the inaugural security pluck a duck game at a time when bugs are rife. It may make sense for it to join in here as decent rewards may discourage anyone who discovers a vulnerability from using it in an ill manner.

"As a leading provider of mobile devices and experiences, Samsung recognizes the importance of protecting users' data and information, and prioritizes security in the development of each of its products and services," said Injong Rhee Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Software and Services of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics.

"As part of our commitment to security, Samsung is proud to work in close partnership with the security research community to ensure that all of our products are monitored closely and continually for any potential vulnerabilities."

The firm said that the security program covers a total of 38 devices and that only actively supported Samsung devices, the ones that it covers in its patch releases, are applicable for payouts on vulnerabilities. Plus some newer gadgets.

"In addition, the program will reward submissions for potential vulnerabilities in the latest Samsung Mobile Services, including Bixby, Samsung Account, Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, among others," explained the firm.

"Dependent upon the severity of a given submission, as well as the researcher's ability to provide proof of concept, Samsung will issue rewards of up to $200,000".

Rewards are offered on four kinds of vulnerability These should be familiar to you, they are "Critical, High, Moderate, and Low", and the lowest of the low will get you $200.

The bounty program is live now, and we are off for coconut and chocolate bar. µ