A MAN who persists in claiming that he "invented email" has lost a libel battle with website TechDirt… and suddenly we're going to get all sensible and non-confrontational.

Shiva Ayyadurai wasn't making the claim in an Apple "this changes everything" sort of way, but a genuine "this is my invention".

In January this year, TechDirt accused Ayyadurai of being a "liar" and a "charlatan" in a spat that dates back over the better part of the past 10 years, with articles such as "How The Guy Who Didn't Invent Email Got Memorialized In The Press & The Smithsonian As The Inventor Of Email."

Meow! Intellectual BURN!

US District Judge F Dennis Saylor ruled that the comments made in January didn't constitute libel, because the question of what email actually is has become so existential and subtle that it's more or less impossible to prove whether or not Mr Ayyadurai is a liar and opportunist who is taking claim for inventing something he didn't or not.

In fact, if Ayyadurai was a filthy liar, then this ruling would please him greatly because at its core is an assertion that no one will ever be able to disprove his claim.

"One person may consider a claim to be 'fake' if any element of it is not true or if it involves a slight twisting of the facts, while another person may only consider a claim to be 'fake' only if no element of it is true."

Yeah, it's that word "fake" again. Damn you, Trump.

Ayyadurai has confirmed he will appeal. In a statement to Ars Technica, he said: "False speech is not protected by the Constitution, and TechDirt's false and malicious speech about Dr. Ayyadurai should receive no legal protection."

"False speech does harm to readers, who are misled by it; it does harm to journalism, which is weakened by it; and it does harm to the subjects of the speech, whose reputations and careers are damaged by it."

Meanwhile, TechDirt boss Mike Masnick said: "We are certainly pleased with the decision and his analysis, which notes over and over again that everything that we stated was clearly protected speech, and the defamation (and other claims) had no merit.

"This is, clearly, a big win for the First Amendment and free speech -- especially the right to call out and criticize a public figure such as Shiva Ayyadurai, who is now running for the US Senate in Massachusetts."

Ayyadurai will be contesting the claims that he's a charlatan in an appeal. µ