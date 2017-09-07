Intel is discontinuing its 6th-gen Skylake CPU lineup

CHIPMAKER Intel has announced plans to retire its 6th-generation Skylake processors, revealing end of life dates for the Core i7-6700K, i5-6600K, i5-620P, and i3-6098P CPUs.

In a Product Change Notification (PDF warning) published this week, Intel has warned that its Skylake CPU lineup has entered what it calls its 'product discontinuance programme support'.

The chips aren't going to disappear from shelves just yet, though. Retailers and OEMs have until December to get their orders in, while consumers will be able to buy the Core i7-6700K, i5-6600K, i5-620P, and i3-6098P CPUs March 2018. Intel has warned that any parts ordered or delivered after mid-March will not be eligible for cancellation or return.

The firm has said that the last shipments will take place in September 2018.

Confusingly, this isn't the end of the line for Skylake, as the name will live on through the firm's Skylake-X architecture.

Unveiled in March, Intel's Core-X lineup includes a top-of-the-range 18-core 36 thread $1,999 monster, the Core i9-7980XE, which the company says is the first teraflop desktop CPU.

The processors, Intel claims, are aimed firmly at the "enthusiast community", which includes gamers and also content creators who "can have fast image rendering, video encoding, audio production and real-time preview - all running in parallel seamlessly so they spend less time waiting and more time creating".

Earlier this month, Intel unveiled its 8th-gen Core processor lineup, which arrive as a 'Kaby Lake refresh', as opposed to being based on the firm's much-hyped Coffee Lake architecture.

The new 15W Core i3, i5 and i7 CPUs are the firm's first quad-core 'U-Series' processors, which take aim at notebook and ultrabook devices. The lineup comprises of the of the i7-8650U with a base clock frequency of 1.9GHz with a boost clock of 4.2GHz, the i7-8550U (1.8GHz to 4GHz), the i5 8450U (1.7GHz to 3.6GHz) and the i5-8250U (1.6GHz to 3.4GHz). µ