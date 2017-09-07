IBM puts $240m into MIT and a 10 year AI research facility

IBM AND THE Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are partnering on a $240m AI research centre that will look into how smart technology can save lives and stop security blunders.

Obviously, these days anything with anything to do with AI is a hot ticket, and IBM and MIT are very happy to be spending $240m over a 10 year period on studies that could do the world a favour.

The money is going into the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, which MIT said would focus on four things, AI Algorithms, the Physics of AI, the Application of AI to industries, and Advancing shared prosperity through AI, so you know, the usual.

The two outfits have a long standing relationship already, including a five-year, $50 million research collaboration effort on AI and genomics.

"The field of artificial intelligence has experienced incredible growth and progress over the past decade. Yet today's AI systems, as remarkable as they are, will require new innovations to tackle increasingly difficult real-world problems to improve our work and lives," said John Kelly III, IBM senior vice president, Cognitive Solutions and Research.

"The extremely broad and deep technical capabilities and talent at MIT and IBM are unmatched, and will lead the field of AI for at least the next decade."

He's confident, probably because he knows that MIT isn't dumb and because IBM has cash and hardware to spare. IBM is equally effusive.

"I am delighted by this new collaboration," added MIT President L. Rafael Reif. "True breakthroughs are often the result of fresh thinking inspired by new kinds of research teams.

"The combined MIT and IBM talent dedicated to this new effort will bring formidable power to a field with staggering potential to advance knowledge and help solve important challenges." µ