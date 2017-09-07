More people pirated Game of Thrones series 7 than watched it live

THE LATEST, OR SEVENTH SERIES OF swords, torture, gelding, fighting, nudity and dragons show Game of Thrones was a massive smash among pirates, more of whom watched it illegally than people watched it on the telly.

Game of Thrones has always been popular with pirates, and to be fair, most popular things that are only released with limited availability are popular with pirates. That is the nature of prohibition.

This last series, which was seven episodes long, was very popular indeed. According to an outfit called Muso which tracks this kind of thing, an average of 31 million people watched the show legally. 31 million is beans in comparison to illegal downloads.

"MUSO has been tracking Game of Thrones activity across piracy networks since the Season 7 premiere and can reveal that Season 7 of Game of Thrones had exceeded one billion illegal downloads and streams across piracy channels by the 3rd September 2017," explained the outfit.



"With official figures for legal channels estimated to average 31 million viewers per episode, these figures show that piracy eclipsed legal viewings. While this season was the most watched legally, the unprecedented popularity of the show has also seen fans across the world take to unlicensed channels to stream and download episodes in absolutely staggering numbers."

Streaming dominated the pirating options and accounted for 85 per cent on non-legal viewings. Torrents made up for less than 10 per cent.

"Within the first 72 hours of broadcast, the Season 7 premiere was downloaded and streamed over 90 million times and, as expected, this was overshadowed by the season finale which accumulated a figure of more than 120 million downloads and streams," added the firm.

"However, episode 6 had received 29 per cent more instances of piracy consumption than the season finale by the 3rd September, which is likely due to the leak that occurred before the episode officially aired. In addition, streaming activity accounted for a massive 85 per cent, whereas torrents and private trackers made up less than 10 per cent of the billion downloads and streams".

The next series will not be broadcast until 2019, unless any hackers get in there early and whip them away from HBO quicker than you can say ‘Theon Greyjoy's knackers'."

"Game of Thrones has become one of the biggest global entertainment phenomena of today and activity across piracy networks has been totally unprecedented. It's no secret that HBO has been plagued by security breaches throughout the latest season, which has seen some episodes leak before broadcast and added to unlicensed activity," commented Andy Chatterley, co-founder and CEO of MUSO.

"In addition to the scale of piracy when it comes to popular shows, these numbers demonstrate that unlicensed streaming can be a far more significant type of piracy than torrent downloads." µ