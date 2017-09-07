Huawei topples Apple to become world's second largest smartphone brand

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has overtaken Apple to become the world's second largest smartphone brand.

So says Counterpoint Research, which claims that Huawei sold more smartphones than Apple in June and July this year. The report predicts that, if these bumper sales continue into August, Huawei could be about to score itself a hat trick.

Counterpoint research director Peter Richardson comments: "This is a significant milestone for Huawei, the largest Chinese smartphone brand with a growing global presence. It speaks volumes for this primarily network infrastructure vendor on how far it has grown in the consumer mobile handset space in the last three to four years.

"The global scale Huawei has been able to achieve can be attributed to its consistent investment in R&D and manufacturing, coupled with aggressive marketing and sales channel expansion."

However, it's likely this will be a temporary victory for Huawei, as Apple is set to unveil its long-awaited iPhone 8 next week. While the Chinese firm has boldly claimed that its upcoming Mate 10 smartphone will "surpass" Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, it's unlikely it'll be able to match it when it comes to sales figures.

Counterpoint has also tallied up the world's best-selling smartphones, and despite being knocked into the number two spot, Apple bags the top spot, with the iPhone 7 claiming four per cent of global smartphone sales in July.

Huawei, despite topping Apple in overall sales, fails to make it onto the top 10 list, despite Chinese rival Oppo taking the third and fourth spots with its R11 and A57 smartphones

Pavel Naiya, a senior analyst at Counterpoint, said: "While Huawei climbed to be the world's second largest brand overall, it is surprising to see none of its models breaking into the top ten rankings. This is due to a multiple SKU portfolio that currently lacks a true hero device.

"While having a diverse portfolio allows Huawei to fight on multiple fronts, it does little to build overall brand recognition; something Huawei badly needs if it is to continue to gain share." µ