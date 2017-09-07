Apple Developer website taken offline due to software borkage

A SOFTWARE BUG forced Apple to take its Developer Centre offline on Wednesday, causing many to speculate that the service had been hacked.

The portal was taken down after some developers reported that their home addresses were displaying incorrectly, MacRumours reports. This quickly prompted speculation the site may have been fallen victim to hackers, as the addresses were changed to reflect a location in Russia.

This speculation was further fuelled due to the misspelling of the name of the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which was displayed as "Saint-Petesburg."

All my teams on Developer Member Center at @apple are registered in Russia. Nice. pic.twitter.com/kyYyRyLTR7 — Dal Rupnik (@TheLegoless) September 6, 2017 It looks like @Apple Developer accounts got hack! All the profiles lists this Russian address under membership, Check your profiles pic.twitter.com/4OxhpakgPy — Kais K. (@Kaiusee) September 6, 2017

In a statement given to MacRumours, Apple debunked talk of a hack on its Developer Centre and confirmed that a "bug" was to blame for the website's downtime.

"Due to a bug in our account management application, your address information was temporarily displayed incorrectly in your account details on the Apple Developer website," a spokesperson said.

"The same incorrect address was displayed to all affected developers. The underlying code-level bug was quickly resolved and your address information now shows correctly.

"There was no security breach and at no time were the Apple Developer website, applications, or services compromised; nor were any of your Apple Developer membership details accessed by, shared with, or displayed to anyone."

Back in 2013, Apple's Developer Centre was hacked and was taken offline for several days. While the company said that sensitive personal information was encrypted and inaccessible, it admitted that some developers' names, mailing addresses, and email addresses may have been leaked. µ