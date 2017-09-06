Sci-Hub: 'The Pirate Bay of science' faces fines and a shut down

ANTI-PIRACY PRATTLERS HAVE REQUESTED THAT THE SCIENCE document sharing site Sci-Hub, which is sometimes called the Pirate Bay of science, be fined millions for what it does and knocked off line.

Sci-Hub offers access to 62 million academic documents according to Wikipedia, and grabs them directly from the source before what is seen as illegally sharing them.

The American Chemical Society has asked for a straight up default judgement that would see Sci-Hub $4.8m out of pocket, and out of friends when it comes to ISPs.

The ACS filed its suit in June this year. It calls Sci-Hub "a self-proclaimed web pirate organization" that "steals and then illegally reproduces and disseminates copyrighted scientific research articles on the internet."

Putting it lightly the ACS is not a fan of Sci-Hub and wants it stopped.

"ACS discovered that in order to lure users to its illegitimate sources of the Society's stolen content, Sci-Hub conspirators most recently created ‘spoofed' websites that mirror the look and feel of the Society's own scientific publishing website," said Glenn Ruskin, director, ACS External Affairs & Communications.

"Through these pirate sites, Sci-Hub illegally distributes copyrighted scientific journal articles and book content stolen from ACS. The Sci-Hub pirate sites also have illegally counterfeited and replicated a number of protected trademarks of ACS."

It would like the courts to see its point of view, and make Sci-Hub pay damages and legal fees and of course to cease using all and any of its gear including trademarks.

We've heard enough from ACS so we have asked the Sci-Hub people to throw their comments in too. We've got nothing out of them so far. TorrentFreak reports that while Sci-Hub knew the case was going on it did not appear in court, hence the default $4.8m figure, which was announced in its absence

A similar judgement was found on the hub earlier and it was told to pay $15m in piracy damages to academic publisher Elsevier. µ