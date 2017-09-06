Windows 10 Creators Update still has over a third of machines to update

WITH A DATE now set for the arrival of the Windows 10 Autumn Creators Update (October 17th, since you ask), you'd think that we'd be all tooled up and ready to go.

But according to AdDuplex, the first Creators Update (the second Windows-as-a-Service update) is rolling out so slowly that some people could end up getting the second (third) before the first (second).

It comes down to a glitch early in the rollout where it was discovered that for the first time since Vista, there were major compatibility problems with drivers. Not so much that they had to be rewritten, but updated first, and it has slowed everything far more than the Anniversary Update which happened relatively fast.

In July, just 50.1 per cent of devices capable of running the Creators Update had received and upgraded. That figure has jumped a bit with the August figure standing at 65.6 per cent but, let's face it, that's more than a third. Holy moly!

In other words, there are more people on Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Vista and Windows XP put together, still waiting for the update. That's pretty shocking even by Microsoft's standards.

AdDuplex added that just 18 per cent of Surface Pro 3 users had the latest version last time they checked in July, but that figure has jumped to 60 per cent now.

As you'd expect, INQ Towers is awash with devices and we've noticed that the speed of rollout for MW10SCU (to give it a catchy acronym) has definitely increased with more brands of device being offered their opportunity, usually preceded by a "security update".

Microsoft had always made it clear that it intended to roll out such updates in stages, to ensure everything goes smoothly, but it now seems to have gone so far the other way that the smooth roll-out feels like a jerky cock-up. µ