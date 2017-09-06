BT phone users told to beware of spam calls with bad intentions

PEOPLE WHO TAKE THEIR TELEPHONY SERVICES FROM BT have been advised to beware technical support calls because they are probably fake and full of bad intentions.

Most people assume that landline calls are going to be some rubbish about PPI or Windows support, so they may not answer their phone at all. Some that have answered have been taken for a ride by scammers who are relatively convincing and lived to rue the day.

IBTimes reports that a post on BT's community pages called "Possible Scam" is where people are getting together to ask whether a call from an Indian chap with a very Anglo-Saxon name might be something to be suspicious of.

BT has commented in that thread to confirm that these are the sort of calls that you should hang up on and has a detailed security warning about fraudulent calls that users probably ought to read

"We're aware that some customers are being contacted by individuals fraudulently claiming to be from BT or acting on behalf of BT. This type of fraud is an industry-wide problem that we're actively working to tackle," says BT.

"We constantly monitor the network to safeguard our customers. If we detect suspicious account activity, which makes us believe that your account may be compromised or at risk, we'll act to secure the account immediately. We'll prompt you to change your password when you next log in. We never charge for support of this kind."

There is some other advice that you can pass onto your grandma when she comes out of egg sucking class. For example, and this one is ours, never answer your home phone. BT's are more pedestrian but might stop you from missing any important calls.

For example: "Never give out personal information, such as credit card or bank details, to an unsolicited caller. Don't type anything into a computer, install software, visit any websites or follow any other instruction unless you are confident that the call is genuine. Don't agree to sign up for anything and under no circumstances let the caller take control of your computer system. This allows them to gain access to your personal files and harvest information," it explains.

"If you use a public or shared computer, be security conscious. Remember, each time you exit your account you should sign out completely by clicking the Sign out link. This means anyone using the computer after you won't be able to access your account." µ