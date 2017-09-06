Australian police get the right to access devices, grab backdoor action

Australian police really want to have a look at your phone

ROZZERS DOWN UNDER HAVE NEW POWERS, including the right to stop and search a person's phone and carry out surveillance on intelligent fridges.

Australia is part of the Five Eyes group that also includes the UK and the US and seems to have some self-given right to decide what is best for everyone on the planet. It believes that this includes doing away with individual privacy.

The rules have been introduced with a side order of terrorism panic talk, and the suggestion that eroding encryption is a good thing There are plenty of parties who think the opposite and Australia has already been criticised for considering the dick move, and we have reported on their oppositional efforts.

According to the Brisbane Times, Police in Queensland will get the just-passed rules soon after they were approved in a cross party vote. The rules allow the cops to get all grabby whenever someone in a burqa looks threatening, and to grab hold of phones and pore through their content.

"Within the last three years, there has been five terrorist attacks in Australia and 13 major counter-terrorism disruption operations undertaken in response to planned terrorist attacks," said Police Minister Mark Ryan.

"This serves as a stark and sobering reminder that threat of terrorism to our country and community is very real."

It is also a stark reminder that the man wants backdoor access to your life, but that is our opinion. More opinions are available in Australia.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart once suggested that police turn smart fridges into listening posts.

"It is not outside the realm that, if you think about the connected home that we now look at quite regularly where people have their security systems, their CCTV systems and their computerised refrigerator all hooked up wirelessly, you could actually turn someone's fridge into a listening device," he said earlier this summer. µ