Google releases Chrome 61 to stable channel with WebUSB and granular Javascript

GOOGLE HAS announced Chrome 61 right on cue, the latest (and by that virtue, we assume, greatest) version of the world's most used web browser.

The biggest changes come under the bonnet with the addition of WebUSB which will allow the browser to communicate with remote peripherals and native JavaScript modules which can declare their dependencies, meaning that instead of repeating them over and over again on a page, third party modules can take a piece of JavaScript once and reuse it at a much more granular level instead of loading up the already power-hungry browser.

The V8 Javascript engine has been upped to version 6.1. You'll get a size reduction and performance boost with that too. All of this is a good thing when, despite its popularity, Chrome remains a beast of burden, sizewise.

Other highlights include stopping decoding frames in background tabs (should be good for performance too) and the extension of the Network Information API which allows users to identify the connection details of a device to desktop as well as mobile.

There are 22 security fixes which have cost Google $23,500 in bug bounties. Also on the security side, Google has removed certificate support for some Chinese issuers - notably WoSign and StartCom as it is thought they were being misused.

The new edition for Windows, Mac and Linux is available as a silent update, a forced update through the "About Chrome" tab or if you're new, go to www.google.com/chrome.

For users of convertible devices, Chrome will now go to full screen when playing video if you play something in the appropriate aspect ratio. However, conversely, it will also pull out of full screen if the video display triggers any kind of Javascript, just in case it has a poopy payload.

Android users can grab their version in the Google Play Store, with less intrusive translate bar and an improved image picker alongside the general bugs and tweaks. µ