Microsoft's cup runneth over as it extends Windows 10 S to Pro upgrade into 2018

HALLOWED BENEFACTOR of software, Microsoft, has announced an extension to its "get rid of that dreadful stock operating system" offer for a further three months.

Users who were bewilderingly given Windows 10 S (aka Windows RT II) on their expensive Surface Laptops have been given longer to upgrade after it appears that Microsoft's brilliant wheeze of a cheap OS to rival Chrome OS as an education tool has been usurped by all the people that wanted a nice shiny laptop that was capable of running more than Universal Apps.

The jump is quite a big one - going as it does from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro, skipping Windows 10 Home altogether, for just £49. Users now have until 31 March 2018 to upgrade.

Now, INQ are not ones to speculate (except we totally are) but knowing that Windows 10 S was aimed at education (and the Chromebook market) and knowing that desktop sales generally are dropping and that Windows 10's market share hasn't exactly budged much, it's fairly safe to say that the benevolence is born from sales that haven't gone quite to plan.

Raphael Aquino Jose, senior product marketing manager for Surface said in a blog post: "For those that find they need an application that isn't yet available in the Store and must be installed from another source, we're extending the ability to switch from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro for free until March 31, 2018.

"We hope this provides increased flexibility for those people searching for the perfect back-to-school or holiday gift."

Which roughly translates as "Pleeeeeease buy our products… PLEASE! My Uncle Dave needs his lockup back and it's full of stock".

The announcement coincided with the launch of some new colours options for the Surface Laptop - Cobalt Blue, Non-Adjective Burgundy and Graphite Gold, and the news that Microsoft is extending to more markets including Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan so users in those markets can "choose the colour they find most appealing".

Apparently, Microsoft needed to remind us what freedom of choice was. µ