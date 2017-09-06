Gigabyte launches 'world's smallest' GTX 1080 graphics card

TAIWANESE FIRM Gigabyte has unveiled the 'world's smallest' GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G, intended for mini-ITX cases and other smaller form-factor PCs.

The heat sink of the 16.9cm (6.7in) graphics card - that's 10cm shorter than the average GTX 1080 graphics card - is cooled by a single 90mm fan, with three copper composite heat pipes for heat dissipation from the GPU.

The 8GB memory device offers a core clock speed of 1607MHz with a boost clock of 1771MHz in overclocking mode, or 1733MHz in gaming mode. It will require a minimum of a 500W PSU to comfortably power the graphics card.

Gigabyte claims that the semi-passive fan of the will remain off when the GPU is under a set loading or temperature level, including when the user is playing an undemanding game. This is intended to keep the graphics card quieter for most use cases.

Nevertheless, the card ought to be capable of playing games in 4K - when the cooling system will certainly kick into gear - as well as handling virtual reality applications and gaming.

However, the card hasn't landed in the shops and doesn't yet carry a price, although you probably won't get much change from £500 - possibly even £600, given its small size and the relative niche that the graphics card is being aimed at. µ