You're going to struggle to get your hands on one of these

SAMSUNG HAS FLOGGED all 400,000 units of the Galaxy Note 7 FE in just two months.

That's according to The Korea Herald, which reports that the refurbished Note 7 is no longer available. Samsung has sold all 400,000 units of the smartphone on its Korean home turf, and it's unlikely that any more will become available.

However, at the Galaxy Note FE's launch earlier this year, Samsung said that "overseas sales will be decided later," so there's a chance that the handset could make an appearance outside of Korea.

The Galaxy Note FE, which stands for 'Fan Edition' and not 'fire extinguisher' like INQ had previously assumed, made its debut in South Korea on 7 July, where it was slapped with a 700,000 won (£469) price tag.

Beyond its upcycled chassis, the Samsung Galaxy Note FE comes with a new 3,200mAh battery that the firm promises has been "further enhanced with multiple safety designs and a rigorous and rigorous 8 - point battery safety test."

It's also been updated to sport the same user interface as the Galaxy S8 and S8+, and it comes kitted out with Samsung's Bixby AI assistant software.

Beyond that, all of the specs remain unchanged from the original Note 7, so Note FE buyers will find the same 5.7in QHD display, 12MP rear-facing camera, IP68 certification and octa-core processor.

The Samsung Galaxy Note FE also offers the same colour options as its fire-prone twin: Black Onyx, Blue Coral, Gold Platinum, and Silver Titanium. µ

While it's unlikely to come to the UK, Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 will arrive on shelves next week. It's near double the price of the Note FE, though, with Samsung having slapped it with an £869 SIM-free price tag. µ