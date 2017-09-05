Instagram hack goes deeper than Selena Gomez

MORE BAD NEWS FOR PEOPLE WHO CHOOSE TO OVERSHARE, the Selena Gomez Instagram hack that exposed Justin Bieber's winky goes far deeper and could affect thousands of people who are not celebrities.

As many as six million stupid Instagram accounts may have been compromised during the hack, according to a report on the Daily Beast, which saw attackers exploit a bug that opened details when a user was asked to reset their password.

The report adds that personal data is already ready and available on the dark web for trading.

Instagram initially played down the hack, suggesting that it did not stretch further than a few celebrities like this Gomez woman. However, new information from the firm has made room for more plebian victims, and a lot of them there are too.

"We care deeply about the safety and security of the Instagram community, so we want to let you know that we recently discovered a bug on Instagram that could be used to access some people's email address and phone number even if they were not public. No passwords or other Instagram activity was revealed. We quickly fixed the bug, and have been working with law enforcement on the matter," said Mike Krieger co-founder and CTO at the turd polishing photo app company.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we encourage you to be vigilant about the security of your account, and exercise caution if you observe any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts, or emails.

"Additionally, we're encouraging you to report any unusual activity through our reporting tools. You can access those tools by tapping the '…' menu from your profile, selecting \Report a Problem' and then ‘Spam or Abuse'. Protecting the community has been important at Instagram from day one, and we're constantly working to make Instagram a safer place. We are very sorry this happened."

Tell that to Bieber's ballbag. µ