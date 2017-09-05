Android 8.0 Oreo is coming to all Nokia Android smartphones

HMD GLOBAL has confirmed that all Nokia-branded Android smartphones will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: "All our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble."

Android 8.0, which was made official just two weeks ago, will equip Nokia's Android mobes with better battery life, improved security via a new malware-quashing tool called Google Play Protect, a picture-in-picture mode, iOS-style notification dots, Android Instant Apps and 60 new emoji.

While Sarvikas isn't commenting on timing, HMD has previously claimed that Nokia's Android devices, all of which ship running stock Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, will be among the first to receive updates, so it's likely that Oreo will arrive on the Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 within the next couple of months.

News of the incoming update to Android 8.0 Oreo comes just a day after pre-orders for the Nokia 8, HMD's highest-spec Android smartphone yet, kicked off in the UK.

Carphone Warehouse has become the first retailer to start flogging the handset, which packs a 5.3in QHD display, Snapdragon 835 CPU and 13MP dual Zeiss cameras.

Over at the retailer's online shop, the Nokia 8 can be picked up for £499 SIM-free, with a Nokia Steel smartwatch worth £119 chucked in for free. It's also available to pick up on tariffs with EE, O2 and Vodafone, with prices starting £39.99 for a £30 per month contract that comes with 1GB data and a freebie smartwatch.

While HMD has yet to confirm a UK release date, Carphone Warehouse promises to start shipping pre-orders on 13 September. µ