Google reveals the top 'How To' searches from around the world

SEARCH ENGINE Google has released an interactive essay showing the most popular "How To" searches around the world and it makes for interesting reading.

In the UK, as in most countries, the most popular household item for search was "wall", and more specifically how to fix one, giving rise to the question "what were you doing that made you break the wall?".

The most popular appliance repair was "washing machine". Light bulb was the second most searched-for, though we do worry how many people that would suggest who can't change a ruddy light bulb (just push and twist, people).

Elsewhere in the world, North Americans and East Asians were leaning towards toilets. In the former USSR, it was all about mending the washing machine. As you might expect, warmer temperatures mean more searches to fix fridges, and North and East Europeans (where the most dark is) struggle with light bulbs.

Seriously, guys - there's two basic types of bulb - Bayonet and Edison. It's really not hard.

Basic food lessons are popular. Boiling an egg, making French toast and making pancakes are all popular. It must be an egg thing. But even something as basic as "cook rice" or "make mashed potatoes" (REALLY??) feature.

Love stuff. The two most popular searches are "how to kiss" and "how to get pregnant". Conclusion: the human race is going to be extinct. Most of the rest of them are twee things like "how to tell if he likes me" which is evidence that Just Seventeen should never have gone out of print.

Grown Up stuff, as it's referred to here, starts and ends with "Make Money". Second was "write a cover letter" and "write a resume". The only ones that weren't about jobs and money directly were "get a passport", "write an essay" and "change your name".

Health is all about "lose weight" and "lose belly fat". There's also "gain weight" and elsewhere "fell asleep", "meditate", "get rid of hiccups" and more.

And of the rest? Easily the most pressing issue and the scourge of men everywhere. "How to tie a tie" got the same 100 popularity score as "how to fix a wall".

Others in that list (but way further down) include stuff as random as "measure a bra", "get rid of bed bugs", "make slime" and "solve a rubix (sic) cube"

The list goes on to show how certain searches go in annual cycles. "How to lose weight" peaks in January, for example. "How to ask someone to prom" peaks in March(ish) whilst others have viral stats - loom band making peaked in 2014, doing "the cup song" started in 2013 during Pitch PErfectmania and was dead by 2015. µ