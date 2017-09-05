Tech's 'Mr Happy' Elon Musk predicts that AI will start World War III

GOBSHITE OF DOOM Elon Musk has warned yet again that, despite the increasingly gloomy picture of world affairs, that it is the race for artificial intelligence (surprise!) that will trigger World War III (WW3), rather than Krazy Kim and his Keg of Kolamity.

China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2017

Musk warned the human race (or "fleshies" as he probably calls them - either that or "earthlings") that the desire to make the perfect synthetic brain is going to lead us stumbling accidentally into a major world conflict.

And of course, it'll be one of the synthetic brains that will fire the starting gun on what is likely to be the world's shortest, funnest war as we'll be able to watch all Pepper robots blow each other up.

Musk goes on to warn (again) that governments will stop at nothing to get the information they need, and would go to companies "at gunpoint, if necessary".

Musk started the OpenAI initiative in an attempt to unite companies under a flag of responsible AI development. But it only takes one rogue actor to make that all count for nothing and we don't yet know how far people will be prepared to go.

His comments come in the wake of North Korean nuclear tests which have seemingly brought the world closer to the advent of nuclear war - something we all thought we'd reached an understanding on, and yet, here we are - one rogue actor away from some very big dry-cleaning bills.

The point is this. Musk has always been about us humans underplaying the dangers of AI. And he may or may not be right. But if he was trying to reassure us that WW3 isn't imminent in some form, because there has to be a rise of the machines first, then mission not accomplished.

If you want us, we're currently in the Incisive Media Shed of Lead with 144 bags of Wheat Crunchies and a Best of Wu Tang CD. µ