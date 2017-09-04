Mario is no longer available for plumbing work

DO NOT LET NINTENDO'S MARIO CHAP anywhere near your toilet or boiler, as he only used to be a plumber and now is more of a man of leisure.

That is according to Nintendo and its official information page on the moustached man who we first met on a building site fighting a large ape named after a donkey. If none of that makes sense you should take a look at the Google translate of the official description of the man, first spotted by gaming website Kotaku.

The information comes from a page about Mario and his main associates, which include a toadstool. Each has its own description and they are all in Japanese. This is Mario's: "Cheerful and cheerful, everyone's popular. Twin brother, Luigi is a good friend and a name combination," it says, mysteriously.

"With sports utility, I will do everything cool, tennis, baseball, soccer and car racing. I love Peach Princess, and if Princess Peach is in trouble, I will go help at any time. We will face bad koppers with good jumps and various power-ups."

As for his brother Luigi, he does not appear to be a plumber either. Neither has been seen in a game that we can think of where so much as a washer has been tightened, so this is an overdue confession.

The Google Translate for Luigi's About is confusing: "Mario's twin brother. It's a little scary, but a nice personality. Nogato things are still obsessed. But he is the owner of the ability to do anything as much as Mario," it says.

"Mario and Luigi, if they are together they are one hundred people! Trademark is a green shirt on green hat. Compared to Mario, it is a little tall. And, when you look closely, the shape of the beard is slightly different."

The important thing to remember is that you should not pay these cowboys to sort out your bathroom.