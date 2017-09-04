Nintendo and Sandisk partner for Switch licensed microSD cards

NINTENDO AND Western Digital's Sandisk brand have partnered to create microSD cards for the Nintendo Switch console, featuring licensed characters on the packets and a Switch logo on the card.

The 64GB and 128GB cards are far from being the biggest in Sandisk's arsenal after recently launching a 400GB card, but these special editions are bound to tickle the fancy of many a Nintendo fan.

"Western Digital is a global leader in memory storage, and its SanDisk brand microSD cards are trusted by consumers around the world," said Tom Prata, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

"These new Nintendo-licensed memory cards provide significant additional storage for digital content, and in many retail locations they will be conveniently displayed alongside Nintendo Switch games and accessories."

The microSDXC for Nintendo Switch offers speeds up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write making them suitable to run games directly from.

"As more and more amazing games and related content become available for download on Nintendo Switch, our licensed memory cards allow users to quickly and easily expand their storage," said Sven Rathjen, vice president of product marketing at Western Digital.

"Nintendo Switch has generated tremendous momentum, and we are thrilled to partner with Nintendo to offer consumers a trusted card for their system."

From what we can tell, it's basically a rebranded version of the Sandisk Ultra range, so if there's a premium price for the fancy packaging, we'll be a bit cheesed off.

In a way, it seems a bit of a missed opportunity as other companies have actually make SD cards with licensed character designs. Integral has designs featuring the Simpsons and, if you're in France, Rabid Rabbids too.

The microSD range with Nintendo characters will be available from October. Prices and UK availability are yet to be announced. µ